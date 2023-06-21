American woman realizes childhood dream in Ordu

American woman realizes childhood dream in Ordu

ORDU
American woman realizes childhood dream in Ordu

A 46-year-old American woman who moved to the northern province of Ordu following a trip to the Black Sea region nine years ago has expressed how she not only adapted to the Turkish culture but also realized her dream of learning the art of glass thanks to the municipality’s vocational courses.

Elizabeth Leonard, a mother of three and a U.S. citizen, made the decision to settle in Ordu after visiting the city during her trip from Istanbul in 2014. She worked as an English teacher at a private school for five years.

After leaving her position there, Leonard decided to enhance her skills by applying to the Ordu Metropolitan Municipality Vocational and Art Education Course (ORMEK), upon the recommendation of her friends.

Leonard, who also learned the Turkish language, enrolled in ORMEK’s courses on shaping glass in the flame, traditional Turkish cuisine and sewing women’s clothes.

Attending the courses on certain days of the week, Leonard not only learns about the nuances of Turkish culture but also serves as an inspiration to other participants with her determination.

Upon completion of the courses, Leonard will be entitled to receive certificates approved by the Education Ministry.

While expressing that glass art was her childhood dream, Leonard said, “We initially came to Istanbul for work. However, Istanbul felt very challenging for us. While taking a tour of the Black Sea region, we discovered Ordu.”

“When we saw Ordu, we said, ‘We should settle here,’ and a year later, we did. I started working as a teacher here. After leaving my job, I joined ORMEK courses to improve myself and learn new things.”

“When glass courses were opened, I eagerly applied because learning glass art was my dream. I love this place. I fulfilled my childhood dream here. I am immensely grateful to everyone involved in this,” she said.

WORLD Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

    Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

  2. US and China talk at a high level again

    US and China talk at a high level again

  3. Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic

    Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic

  4. Competition authority launches probe into Google

    Competition authority launches probe into Google

  5. Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş

    Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş
Recommended
Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş

Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş
Mounted gendarmerie on duty around Salda Lake

Mounted gendarmerie on duty around Salda Lake
Historical school in Büyükada opens its doors after renovation

Historical school in Büyükada opens its doors after renovation
Student bags prize in piano competition overseas

Student bags prize in piano competition overseas
Man creates ‘oasis’ in district known for drought

Man creates ‘oasis’ in district known for drought
Divers damage shipwreck off Kemer

Divers damage shipwreck off Kemer
WORLD Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones were shot down near a military base in the Moscow region early on Wednesday, without causing damage or victims, the regional governor said.

ECONOMY Competition authority launches probe into Google

Competition authority launches probe into Google

Türkiye’s Competition Board has launched a probe into Google to investigate the allegations that the company abuses its dominant position in the market.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.