American woman realizes childhood dream in Ordu

ORDU

A 46-year-old American woman who moved to the northern province of Ordu following a trip to the Black Sea region nine years ago has expressed how she not only adapted to the Turkish culture but also realized her dream of learning the art of glass thanks to the municipality’s vocational courses.

Elizabeth Leonard, a mother of three and a U.S. citizen, made the decision to settle in Ordu after visiting the city during her trip from Istanbul in 2014. She worked as an English teacher at a private school for five years.

After leaving her position there, Leonard decided to enhance her skills by applying to the Ordu Metropolitan Municipality Vocational and Art Education Course (ORMEK), upon the recommendation of her friends.

Leonard, who also learned the Turkish language, enrolled in ORMEK’s courses on shaping glass in the flame, traditional Turkish cuisine and sewing women’s clothes.

Attending the courses on certain days of the week, Leonard not only learns about the nuances of Turkish culture but also serves as an inspiration to other participants with her determination.

Upon completion of the courses, Leonard will be entitled to receive certificates approved by the Education Ministry.

While expressing that glass art was her childhood dream, Leonard said, “We initially came to Istanbul for work. However, Istanbul felt very challenging for us. While taking a tour of the Black Sea region, we discovered Ordu.”

“When we saw Ordu, we said, ‘We should settle here,’ and a year later, we did. I started working as a teacher here. After leaving my job, I joined ORMEK courses to improve myself and learn new things.”

“When glass courses were opened, I eagerly applied because learning glass art was my dream. I love this place. I fulfilled my childhood dream here. I am immensely grateful to everyone involved in this,” she said.