American Music Awards nominations announced

LAS VEGAS

The nominees for the 2025 American Music Awards (AMA), set to air live from Las Vegas on May 26, with superstar Jennifer Lopez as host, was announced on April 23.

The 51st edition of the AMAs will broadcast live across the U.S. on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Created by producer Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs is known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances, enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists.

This year’s leading nominee is Kendrick Lamar with 10 nods, including Artist, Album and Song of the Year. He’s followed closely by Post Malone, who picked up 8 nominations across genres, including Country and Pop. Billie Eilish, former New Artist of the Year, scored 7 nominations, as did newcomers Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.

Taylor Swift, the most awarded artist in AMAs history, received six nominations this year. Other notable first-time nominees include Sabrina Carpenter, Zach Bryan, ROSÉ and Teddy Swims.

Fan voting is now open at VoteAMAs.com and via the @AMAs Instagram profile. Voting for most categories closes on May 15, while “Collaboration of the Year” and “Social Song of the Year” will remain open through the show’s first 30 minutes.

The AMAs are entirely fan-voted, with nominees selected based on Billboard chart performance between March 22, 2024 and March 20, 2025.