Amendments in electoral law won’t change poll result: CHP

  • March 15 2022 15:06:37

Amendments in electoral law won’t change poll result: CHP

ANKARA
Amendments in electoral law won’t change poll result: CHP

 

The government’s plans to win next year’s parliamentary polls through a set of amendments in the electoral law will not change the result and the opposition will unseat the government democratically, the leader of the main opposition party has said.

“The people have already given its decision. They will send you away [from the power]. Whatever changes you make in the law, we will unseat you,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in his address to his party group at the parliament on March 15.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its main ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), have submitted a draft law to amend the electoral law, which includes reducing the national threshold from the current 10 percent to 7 percent. It also stipulates that political parties within alliances should pass the national threshold to be represented at the parliament, meaning that small parties will gain no parliamentary seats although they are part of alliances.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023 are expected to observe a race between two major political alliances, the government and the opposition ones.

“They undertook changes because they perfectly know that they will lose the polls. Therefore, their main motivation is not to best reflect the people’s will to the parliament but to keep their seats,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

For a more inclusive government, the threshold should be reduced to 3 percent, he said, adding, “But they cannot do it. The reason why they are lowering the barrier is because of the fear that the MHP cannot pass the 10 percent threshold. They do it for just one political party.”

Turkey,

TURKEY Amendments in electoral law won’t change poll result: CHP

Amendments in electoral law won’t change poll result: CHP
MOST POPULAR

  1. Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

    Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

  2. Ankara, Berlin agree to deepen cooperation amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Ankara, Berlin agree to deepen cooperation amid Russia-Ukraine war

  3. Kyiv to impose curfew for ’difficult and dangerous’ 36 hours

    Kyiv to impose curfew for ’difficult and dangerous’ 36 hours

  4. Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

    Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

  5. ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war

    ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war
Recommended
No other option than peace in Ukraine: MHP leader

No other option than peace in Ukraine: MHP leader
CHP leader pledges to reinstate Istanbul Convention

CHP leader pledges to reinstate Istanbul Convention
İYİ Party leader praises Turkish women’s historical struggle

İYİ Party leader praises Turkish women’s historical struggle
Turkey sole country to mediate between Russia, Ukraine: MHP leader

Turkey sole country to mediate between Russia, Ukraine: MHP leader
Probe launched into HDP lawmaker Güzel

Probe launched into HDP lawmaker Güzel
President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister

President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister
WORLD Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

A dissenting employee entered the studio Monday during Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster saying "No War" and condemning Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

ECONOMY Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US

Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US

A delegation including senior presidential advisers, executives of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) and several businesspeople has started a trade diplomacy tour in New York and Washington D.C.

SPORTS Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points to spark the Golden State Warriors over defending NBA champion Milwaukee 122-109 on March 12, snapping the Bucks’ six-game win streak.