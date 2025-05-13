Amber Heard reveals names of twin babies

Amber Heard is now a mother of three. The actor on May 11 wrote on Instagram that she has welcomed twins into the family, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes. She shared the news along with a photo of their tiny feet.

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” Heard, 39, wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

Heard, who moved to Spain after the high profile legal battles with her ex-husband Johnny Depp , is also mother to a 4-year-old daughter named Oonagh. She wrote in the Mother’s Day post that she is celebrating the “completion of the family” that she’s strived to build for years.

 

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
