Amazon’s untitled ’Lord of the Rings’ forges itself a name

  • January 22 2022 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES
Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings” series has forged a name for itself.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was announced Wednesday as the full title of the drama set to debut Sept. 2, with episodes to be released weekly on the streaming service.

In a statement, producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said the series will unite “all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age,” including the making of the rings, rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the tale of Numenor and the last alliance of Elves and Men.

Amazon went big on the title’s unveiling, releasing a video in which the name’s letters are created in metal at a foundry.

The series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” fantasy-adventure novels. It will follow new and familiar characters confronting the “long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” ground that has yet to be covered on screen, Amazon said previously.

Taping in New Zealand for the multi-season series concluded last August. The country also was the home for filming of director Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” and prequel “The Hobbit” film trilogies.

The streaming series will debut in more than 200 countries and territories with a large ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Sophia Nomvete and Lloyd Owen.

ECONOMY Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time
