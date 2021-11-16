Amazon birds becoming smaller and longer winged

  • November 16 2021 07:00:00

Amazon birds becoming smaller and longer winged

WASHINGTON
Amazon birds becoming smaller and longer winged

Even the wildest parts of the Amazon untouched by humanity are being impacted by anthropogenic climate change, according to new research.

Hotter, drier conditions over the past four decades are decreasing the rainforest birds’ body size while increasing their wingspans, a study published in the journal Science Advances have said.

The changes are thought to be a response to nutritional and physiological challenges, especially during the June to November dry season.

“In the middle of this pristine Amazon rainforest, we are seeing the global effects of climate change caused by people,” Vitek Jirinec, an associate ecologist at the Integral Ecology Research Center, said in a statement.

Jirinec and colleagues analyzed data collected on more than 15,000 birds that were caught, measured, weighed, and tagged over the course of 40 years of field work. They found that nearly all the birds had become lighter since the 1980s.

Most species lost an average of two percent of body weight every decade, meaning a bird species that would have weighed 30 grams in the 1980s would now average 27.6 grams.

The data was not tied to a specific site but rather collected from a large range of the rainforest, meaning the phenomenon is ubiquitous.

In all, the scientists investigated 77 species whose habitats ranged from the cool, dark forest floor to the su nlit and warmer midstory, the forest’s middle layer of vegetation.

The birds at the highest sections of the midstory, which fly most and are more exposed to heat, had the most pronounced changes in body weight and wing size.

The team hypothesized this was an adaptation to energy pressures - for example decreased availability of fruit and insect resources - and also to thermal stress.

Longer wings, and a reduced mass-to-wing ratio, produce more efficient flight, similar to how a glider plane with a slim body and long wings can soar with less energy.

A higher mass-to-wing ratio requires birds to flap faster to stay aloft, using more energy and producing more metabolic heat.

These species “are fairly fine-tuned, so when everyone in the population is a couple of grams smaller, it’s significant,” said co-author Philip Stouffer of Louisiana State University.

The authors added the same effect they recorded is likely to be true of other species across the world living in extreme environments.

Environment,

TURKEY MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader

MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming

    Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming

  2. World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

    World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

  3. Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

    Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

  4. Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide

    Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide

  5. Arrested Israeli couple faces espionage charges

    Arrested Israeli couple faces espionage charges
Recommended
Photogrammetric map of Iasos made

Photogrammetric map of Iasos made
Bursa to host international photographers

Bursa to host international photographers
Disney’s Eternals tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend

Disney’s 'Eternals' tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend
Mythological thinking, art collide in exhibition

Mythological thinking, art collide in exhibition
Discovery Channel makes documentary in Pamukkale

Discovery Channel makes documentary in Pamukkale
Taylor Swift fans revel in All Too Well film lyrics, clues

Taylor Swift fans revel in 'All Too Well' film lyrics, clues
WORLD Trump ally Bannon surrenders to face Capitol riot probe charges

Trump ally Bannon surrenders to face Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon expressed defiance on Nov. 15 after surrendering to the FBI to face charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify on the January 6 Capitol assault.

ECONOMY Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Strong public finance will continue to be an important pillar of macroeconomic stability in Turkey, the country's treasury and finance minister said on Nov. 16.
SPORTS Turkey sets eyes on World Cup berth

Turkey sets eyes on World Cup berth

Turkey heads to Montenegro on Nov. 16 night knowing that a victory would be enough for it to secure a top-two finish in its 2022 World Cup qualification group.