Amateur fishing kicks off on waters of sunken district

ARTVİN

Amateur fishermen have embarked on the pursuit of angling aboard their boats on the newly established dam in the northern province of Artvin’s Yusufeli district, which was submerged beneath the waters.

As the water level continues to rise at the Yusufeli Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant, which stands as Türkiye’s highest and the world's fifth highest dam at 275 meters in the arch dam category, numerous villages have been inundated, compelling their inhabitants to relocate.

Boat tours are now underway in the submerged district, with amateur anglers casting their lines into the waters of the dam. These novice fishermen, who once strolled through the district's streets and avenues, now navigate its thoroughfares by boat, seeking their share of the reservoir's bounty.

"We are currently right above the former settlement of Yusufeli. We have organized this delightful activity. As fishermen, we are fishing aboard our amateur boat," remarked Soner Demirci.

In April, as old residents raced against time to save their animals left in their houses, volunteers from all across Türkiye arrived in scores to help save the animals trapped in these buildings in the submerged district.

Volunteers, accompanied by canoe and rafting athletes, rescued nearly 20 animals, including cats and dogs that had just given birth and even baby snakes, by accessing hard-to-reach spots with boats.