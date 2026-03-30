Amasra becomes natural set for Russian film

Amasra becomes natural set for Russian film

BARTIN
Amasra becomes natural set for Russian film

Türkiye’s historic coastal town of Amasra in the Black Sea province of Bartın is hosting the filming of a Russian-produced movie, adding to its growing reputation as an international shooting location.

 

Known for its rich heritage spanning the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Genoese, Seljuk and Ottoman periods, Amasra combines cultural depth with scenic beaches, making it a leading destination for both tourists and filmmakers.

 

Titled “The Man on the Ship,” the Russian film is produced by Yana Shmaylova and directed by Ivan Sosnin. It follows a Russian couple embarking on a holiday cruise from Istanbul.

 

Filming is taking place both in Amasra and Istanbul, featuring a cast of Russian and Turkish actors.

 

Production crews have been shooting in some of Amasra’s most recognizable locations, including its twin harbors, the “Crying Tree,” the historic castle and the Kemere Bridge.

 

Local residents have shown strong interest, often gathering to watch scenes being filmed.

 

Melih Saylam, head of a local tourism association, said the town’s selection reflects its popularity among international visitors.

 

He noted that cruise passengers traveling from Sochi since 2022 predominantly choose Amasra and Istanbul as their top favorite destinations.

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