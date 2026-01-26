Almost half of French real estate agents enable racism: study

Almost half of French real estate agents enable racism: study

PARIS
Almost half of French real estate agents enable racism: study

Almost half of real estate agencies in France accept or enable racial discrimination in access to housing, according to a survey published Sunday.

The anti-discrimination group "SOS Racisme" contacted 198 real estate agencies in 2025, posing as landlords and requesting "European" tenants as a way to avoid "neighbourhood problems".

Of the 198 agencies, 48 (24.2 percent) agreed to select tenants on such a basis, while another 48 allowed or encouraged the prospective landlord to select them on a racial basis themselves, according to the report that was revealed by Le Parisien and seen by AFP.

That means that almost half encouraged or enabled racial prejudice, while 102 agencies (51.5 percent) refused to discriminate and explicitly opposed tenant selection based on racial criteria.

The survey "highlights a worrying persistence of discriminatory practices that are nevertheless prohibited under criminal law", SOS Racisme stated in a press release.

Equality Minister Aurore Berge, reacting to the results, told Le Parisien that "the SOS Racisme report shows there is still a long way to go" and reiterated that "discrimination is illegal".

Berge announced the introduction of mandatory discrimination training for all real estate agents. Training is currently only compulsory for professional license holders -- less than half of all agents.

She said a decree could be expected "in the coming weeks".

SOS Racisme conducted similar surveys in 2019 and 2022, and the latest findings show no improvement: in 2022, 48.5 percent of 136 agencies directly accepted (25 percent) or facilitated (23.5 percent) discriminatory requests.

In a letter addressed to lawmakers and seen by AFP, SOS Racisme president Dominique Sopo on Sunday called on deputies to "speak out loud and clear" against discrimination.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

    US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

  2. Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

    Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

  3. Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

    Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

  4. Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

    Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

  5. 7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case

    7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case
Recommended
Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief
Defense giant Aselsan inks $171 million international sales deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $171 million international sales deal
EU leaders arrive in India, hoping to seal free trade deal

EU leaders arrive in India, hoping to seal free trade deal
Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025

Citrus sales to foreign markets surge to record high in 2025
Supply chain trends in Europe offer opportunities for Türkiye: Report

Supply chain trends in Europe offer opportunities for Türkiye: Report
Central Bank survey shows mixed inflation expectations

Central Bank survey shows mixed inflation expectations
Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail

Confidence up in services and construction, down in retail
WORLD US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

A U.S. naval strike group led by an aircraft carrier has deployed to Middle Eastern waters, the United States said Monday, as Tehran warned it was ready to hit back at any American attack launched in response to a crackdown on anti-government protests.
ECONOMY Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe "will not tolerate" online abuses against women and children, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday, as the bloc opened a probe into sexualised deepfakes created by Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿