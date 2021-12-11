All-Black ‘The Harder They Fall’ busts Western cowboy myths

  • December 11 2021 07:00:00

All-Black ‘The Harder They Fall’ busts Western cowboy myths

LOS ANGELES
All-Black ‘The Harder They Fall’ busts Western cowboy myths

Jay-Z has said that his new Western movie “The Harder They Fall” aims to correct misconceptions that all cowboys were white, wore ponchos and listened to “Italian guitar music.”

The U.S. rap superstar is a producer on the Netflix revenge drama starring Idris Elba and Regina King among an all-Black ensemble, as real and once-famous characters from the Old West.

While classic Hollywood Westerns such as Clint Eastwood’s Spaghetti Western “Dollars” trilogy, famously scored by Italian maestro Ennio Morricone, ignored many minorities, around one in four historical cowboys were Black, according to the film’s director Jeymes Samuel.

“There are a lot of people that would like that history to still stay uncovered,” Jay-Z told a virtual press conference on Dec. 9.
In addition to telling an entertaining story, a “cherry on top” for the film is “letting people be seen” who had been ignored by history and Hollywood’s typical, white-dominated Westerns, he said.

The rap mogul, who is married to Beyonce, also said the film had been educational to him personally, and that their young daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi were now “way ahead of the eight-ball” in their understanding of Black history.
The film draws on historical Black and Native Americans cowboys and outlaws such as Nat Love, Rufus Buck and Cherokee Bill, many of whom lived in different eras and places, and would never have met.

But Jay-Z said taking a more strictly factual or documentary approach would have “got people to turn off” and reduced the movie’s impact.

“If you present it as ‘here’s a fictional story,’ but you slip some things in there... I think music [also] does a great job at that,” he said.

“You just listen to music, you tuned in, you like the beat, and all this information is passing and it’s entering your soul without you even knowing.

“That’s what I love about ‘The Harder They Fall.’”

Rap music and film are “one and the same” and both are about “great storytelling,” he added, pointing to the lyrics of narrative hits such as the Notorious BIG’s “I Got A Story To Tell” and his own “Meet The Parents.”

Jay-Z said that many Hollywood Western tropes are not rooted in historical reality, for example, Eastwood’s poncho in the “Dollars” trilogy.

Accordingly, the music in “The Harder They Fall” draws on a wide range of anachronistic influences, including Jamaican reggae star Barrington Levy.

“When you hear Barrington Levy, and you say ‘Oh, that’s not Western music’... Neither is the Italian guitar in ‘Oklahoma!’”

TURKEY NGOs to get international support for gender equality

NGOs to get international support for gender equality
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodies of Ottoman Turks reburied with rites, prays

    Bodies of Ottoman Turks reburied with rites, prays

  2. Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east

    Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east

  3. Punishment for violence against women to be increased: Erdoğan

    Punishment for violence against women to be increased: Erdoğan

  4. Zarrab lives lavish life in US

    Zarrab lives lavish life in US

  5. Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey

    Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey
Recommended
‘Sex and the City’ women back for new chapter

‘Sex and the City’ women back for new chapter
Webb telescope to look for first light of cosmic dawn

Webb telescope to look for first light of cosmic dawn
California pushes composting to lower food waste emissions

California pushes composting to lower food waste emissions
Artwork inspired by prominent Polish poet to welcome Istanbul residents

Artwork inspired by prominent Polish poet to welcome Istanbul residents
Restorers discover hidden sketch in Rembrandt’s The Night Watch

Restorers discover hidden sketch in Rembrandt’s 'The Night Watch'
On Africa’s chocolate islands, cocoa producers target luxury market

On Africa’s 'chocolate islands', cocoa producers target luxury market
WORLD New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Dec. 10 headed to Paris and EU and NATO headquarters, with Russia tensions and climate in the spotlight for his first foreign trip since he took office this week.
ECONOMY Turkey, Italy bilateral trade ‘to exceed $20 bln’ in 2021

Turkey, Italy bilateral trade ‘to exceed $20 bln’ in 2021

The bilateral trade between Turkey and Italy will record an all-time high in 2021, exceeding $20 billion, a prominent Italian businessman has said.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.