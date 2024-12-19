Aliyev reveals 2 unresolved clauses in peace talks with Armenia

BAKU

Baku and Yerevan have failed to reach consensus on clauses prohibiting mutual international claims and barring the deployment of third-country representatives along the border, Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev has said.

In an interview with the Russian media, Aliyev stated that the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia comprises 17 provisions, of which 15 have been agreed upon. However, he noted that two points remain unresolved.

"One of these pertains to the clause precluding the parties from lodging international claims against each other. The damages inflicted upon Azerbaijan during the years of occupation exceed $150 billion. I consider it reasonable for both sides to relinquish reciprocal claims," he remarked.

The other contentious point concerns the prohibition of stationing representatives from foreign countries along our borders.

“Under the guise of so-called European observers, NATO infrastructure has been established along the border between us and Armenia. Initially, 40 observers were deployed for a two-month period with our consent. Subsequently, however, their mandate was extended, and their number increased to over 200 without consulting us. Canadian representatives have also joined, and this mission has increasingly morphed into a NATO initiative," he elaborated.