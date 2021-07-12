Ali Gürbüz wins golden belt at 660th Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival

Ali Gürbüz won the golden belt at the ancient 660th Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival after defeating his opponent İsmail Koç in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province on July 11.

Gürbüz also wins the title of Başpehlivan - the chief wrestler - for the second time in a row, with four times in total.

He will wear the prestigious golden belt for one more year.

In oil wrestling, the wrestlers wear leather pants, rub olive oil on their bodies, and tackle each other on the grass field until the last man standing clinches the title.

The three-day event was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010 on behalf of Turkey.

