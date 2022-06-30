Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Instagram live

  • June 30 2022 07:00:00

Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Instagram live

LOS ANGELES
Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Instagram live

Actor Alec Baldwin announced on June 27 he will chat live on Instagram with disgraced comedian and movie director Woody Allen.

“I have zero interest in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” said Baldwin, himself at the center of a scandal after a cinematographer was shot dead last year on a film set by a gun Baldwin was holding.

The announcement of the interview, set for Tuesday, came just days after the release of “Zero Gravity,” the latest book by Allen, whose career has been overshadowed for decades by allegations of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

“I am obviously someone who has my own set of beliefs and could not care less about anyone else’s speculation,” Baldwin wrote in a message accompanying a short video announcing the conversation, in which he held up a copy of Allen’s new book.

In less than 24 hours, the post garnered more than 1,000 comments, many of them critical. “I’ve supported u 100 percent thru everything. But woody Allen? Bye” wrote one follower.

“If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue,” said Baldwin, 64, referring to the documentary “Allen vs Farrow”, which came out on the streaming channel in 2021, and cast Allen in a poor light.

In the first of the four episodes of the show, Dylan Farrow, adopted by Allen and his ex-wife Mia Farrow, reiterated her accusations that the Oscar-winning director sexually abused her when she was seven years old, in 1992.

The 86-year-old director of “Annie Hall” and “Manhattan” has denied the allegations and has faced multiple investigations.
“I love you Woody,” said a smiling Baldwin in his video.

Baldwin has spent several months in the eye of the storm himself after he fatally shot his director of photography on set in New Mexico while rehearsing a scene for his movie “Rust.”

Baldwin said that the conversation with Allen will start at 2:30 pm GMT on his Instagram account.

Interview,

TÜRKIYE Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ’imperial’ alliance

Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ’imperial’ alliance
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sweden, Finland commit to back Türkiye’s anti-terror fight

    Sweden, Finland commit to back Türkiye’s anti-terror fight

  2. De Niro ‘considers’ shooting movie in Istanbul

    De Niro ‘considers’ shooting movie in Istanbul

  3. Israel lowers Türkiye travel warning after ’attacks thwarted’

    Israel lowers Türkiye travel warning after ’attacks thwarted’

  4. Russia poses a ’direct threat’ to NATO security: Stoltenberg

    Russia poses a ’direct threat’ to NATO security: Stoltenberg

  5. Top model Campbell holidaying in Bodrum with daughter, friends

    Top model Campbell holidaying in Bodrum with daughter, friends
Recommended
Early human ancestors one million years older than thought

Early human ancestors one million years older than thought
With ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard revisits Thai cave rescue

With ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard revisits Thai cave rescue
Jewel thieves in brazen Dutch art fair heist

Jewel thieves in brazen Dutch art fair heist
Photos of Ottoman Empire’s first radiotelegraph station come to light

Photos of Ottoman Empire’s first radiotelegraph station come to light
DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy
First ever ‘Africa Fashion’ exhibition opens in London

First ever ‘Africa Fashion’ exhibition opens in London
WORLD Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

ECONOMY Turkish economy continues to get stronger: Finance minister

Turkish economy continues to get stronger: Finance minister

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has stated that public finance continues to be one of the strongest elements of the Turkish economy despite all the negative developments in the world, and that the government has never and will never compromise on fiscal discipline.
SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.