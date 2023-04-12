Akşener vows jobs, good future for Turkish youth

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener has vowed jobs and a good future for the Turkish youth if the opposition alliance wins the presidential and parliamentary polls on May 14.

“Youngsters, I know you want to go abroad but please show some patience. You all will be employed and have a good future. Plus, those who already went abroad will return to Türkiye,” Akşener said during the inauguration of a municipal project in Ankara on April 12. She was accompanied by Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and parliamentary candidates of the Nation Alliance.

Akşener slammed the current government for deficiencies in meeting the needs of the young people, as many of those seeking jobs are unable to get recruited for not having links to the ruling party. “This all will end on May 14,” she said, referring to the looming presidential and parliamentary polls.

Stressing that the Nation Alliance was founded to find common solutions to the problems of Türkiye, Akşener said, “Türkiye, for a very long time, was in a polarization. But although they have different political views, the Nation Alliance started a journey for finding solutions to the problems of the youth, women, retirees, workers and unemployed.”

“Be assured that the İYİ Party is the insurance of Türkiye. We will be very successful in the elections and elect Mr. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, to whom we vouch for his honesty and honor, as the 13th president of Türkiye,” she stated.

Akşener also vowed that those who have committed corruption or illegalities during their tenure will face an independent and impartial judiciary, which will demand an account of what they did.