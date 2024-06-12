Akşener denies allegations over talks with Erdoğan

Akşener denies allegations over talks with Erdoğan

ANKARA
Akşener denies allegations over talks with Erdoğan

Former İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has refuted allegations that her recent meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was linked to an ongoing case involving a businessman at the Court of Appeals.

“This allegation not only implicates me but also casts undue suspicion on the independent Turkish courts and the president,” Akşener wrote in a detailed two-page social media post, denying the accusations.

Akşener did not disclose the reason for her meeting with Erdoğan at the presidential complex.

The İYİ Party, under Akşener’s leadership during the local elections on March 31, secured 3.77 percent of the votes, making it the sixth-largest party in Türkiye.

After the elections, Akşener chose not to seek reelection as party leader at the congress on April 27. Subsequently, Müsavat Dervişoğlu was elected as the head.

Addressing another rumor, Akşener denied reports that she had opened a work office in central Ankara after stepping down from her role.

“I have not opened an office anywhere in Türkiye for any purpose. I am not in such plans for now,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dervişoğlu implicitly criticized Akşener’s visit to Erdoğan during a parliamentary meeting on June 12.

“There is no place in the İYİ Party for so-called politics that comes from the dark corridors of a palace with a thousand candles of discord burning in its thousand rooms. In our politics, the only hands that can be held are the calloused hands of our people,” he said.

"Just like yesterday, palaces are not for us today."

Dervişoğlu has previously said he learned about the meeting through social media.

“I should have been taken as the interlocutor,” he told private broadcaster HaberTürk. “I will not allow any steps that will disrupt the past, present and future of the party. I am not anyone's official.”

IYI Party,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

  2. Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

    Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

  3. EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

    EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

  4. Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

    Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

  5. Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

    Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Recommended
Erdoğan visits CHP headquarters after 18 years to meet Özel

Erdoğan visits CHP headquarters after 18 years to meet Özel
CHP set to rally for wheat producers in Tekirdağ

CHP set to rally for wheat producers in Tekirdağ
Erdoğan to pay return visit to CHPs Özel on June 11

Erdoğan to pay return visit to CHP's Özel on June 11
CHP leader raises possibility of early elections

CHP leader raises possibility of early elections
Parliament speaker holds new charter talks with minor parties

Parliament speaker holds new charter talks with minor parties
CHP proposes joint administration at top municipal body

CHP proposes joint administration at top municipal body
WORLD EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

The EU's top court fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿