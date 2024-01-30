AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

ISTANBUL
AKP unveils real municipalism manifesto ahead of local polls

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has revealed his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) election manifesto titled "real municipalism" in anticipation of the upcoming local elections.

"We will build strong settlements resistant to disasters. We will develop social municipalism that is sensitive to all social segments," Erdoğan declared in a press conference detailing the priorities of local administrations on Jan. 30.

With a nod to the party's historical roots, Erdoğan harkened back to the AKP's inaugural foray into local elections in 2004, reiterating their enduring commitment to local development. This time, however, the AKP presents a refreshed agenda under the banner of "real municipalism," aimed at addressing contemporary challenges and aspirations, he said.

The manifesto, comprised of eight main pillars, includes pledges to prioritize disaster preparedness, cultivate culture-producing cities and bolster social welfare initiatives within urban economies.

Moreover, Erdoğan outlined a vision for transparent and accountable governance, coupled with a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Key objectives outlined in the manifesto booklet include enhancing the administrative and financial capabilities of local governments through targeted reforms and tackling issues ranging from unplanned urbanization to infrastructural deficiencies.

Embracing an ethos of adaptability and innovation, the AKP envisions cities equipped to confront the challenges posed by climate change and emerging digital technologies, all while championing principles of inclusivity and cultural preservation.

Central to the AKP's municipal agenda is the concept of "real municipalism," encapsulated by 13 guiding principles emphasizing productivity, fairness and patriotism.

Erdoğan's address also alluded to alleged "setbacks" in major urban centers, notably Istanbul and the capital Ankara, where the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) secured victories in the 2019 elections.

"Our nation saw that those who took over the municipal governments from us in the previous election did not contribute anything to our cities other than making them lose five years," he said. "That's why we have placed real municipalism at the center of our election work."

With the renomination of incumbent mayors Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş in Istanbul and Ankara, the AKP aims to mount a challenge with candidates Murat Kurum and Turgut Altınok, respectively.

Erdoğan has been vocal about the paramount importance of reclaiming Istanbul for the AKP, with the slogan "Istanbul again" becoming a central theme in his party's election campaign.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP unveils real municipalism manifesto ahead of local polls

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

    AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

  2. Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

    Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

  3. US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

    US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

  4. Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

    Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

  5. FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war

    FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war
Recommended
MHP leader condemns attack on church in Istanbul

MHP leader condemns attack on church in Istanbul
CHP nominates mayoral candidates for İzmir, districts

CHP nominates mayoral candidates for İzmir, districts
AKP mayoral candidate outlines plans for Istanbul

AKP mayoral candidate outlines plans for Istanbul
CHP, TİP discuss collaboration ahead of mayoral polls

CHP, TİP discuss collaboration ahead of mayoral polls
İYİ Party names Buğra Kavuncu as Istanbul mayoral candidate

İYİ Party names Buğra Kavuncu as Istanbul mayoral candidate
Erdoğan introduces AKPs mayoral candidates for Ankara districts

Erdoğan introduces AKP's mayoral candidates for Ankara districts
WORLD Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Deadly fighting and bombardment rocked Gaza on Tuesday as international mediators pushed for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Israel-Hamas war.
ECONOMY Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

The Central Bank has changed reserve requirement ratios in a move that aims to encourage shift to Turkish Lira deposits.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿