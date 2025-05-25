AKP to restructure parliamentary leadership team

ANKARA
AKP to restructure parliamentary leadership team

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will hold an internal election on May 28 to determine its new parliamentary group leadership team, the state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

During the closed-door meeting, party members will cast their votes to elect their parliamentary head and other key administrative figures in accordance with the relevant provisions of the party’s internal parliamentary regulations.

Following the vote, AKP is anticipated to announce its nominees for the parliamentary executive board on June 11.

These elections come as the term of the current parliament speaker, Numan Kurtulmuş, nears its end, triggering a constitutional mandate for the election of a new speaker.

According to Turkish law, the speaker of parliament is elected twice during a legislative term. The first speaker serves a two-year term, while the second serves for the remainder of the term, typically three years, unless early elections are called.

The speaker will be elected through a multi-round voting process. In the first two rounds, a two-thirds majority — equivalent to 400 votes — is required. If no candidate achieves this threshold, a third round will be held in which a simple majority of 301 votes is sufficient. Should no candidate secure the necessary support, a fourth and final round will take place between the top two contenders, with the winner determined by a simple plurality.

The lawmakers’ voting for the new parliament speaker is expected to take place on June 3, according to local media.

Turkish lawmakers initiated a series of high-stakes institutional elections on May 15, beginning with the selection process for the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) and the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

