AKP submits bill for ministry to cover cemevis’ expenses

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputies have submitted a bill to the parliament for the Culture and Tourism Ministry to cover the lighting expenses of the cemevis, Alevi houses of worship.

The bill also proposes that the water costs will be met at a discount or free of charge.

Moreover, municipalities will be able to build, maintain and repair cemevis, and a place for cemevis can be reserved while zoning plans are being prepared.

Two weeks ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency will be established to meet Alevi-Bektashi citizens’ demands and institutionalize the administration of cemevis.

The Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency, which will be founded under Culture and Tourism Ministry, will manage all cemevis affiliated with mukhtars, municipalities and federations.

Within the scope of a comprehensive preparation regarding the regulations on cemevis, officials from the Culture Ministry and the Interior Ministry visited 1,585 cemevis to determine the needs and demands, Erdoğan stated.

Alevi-Bektashi faith leaders, who are responsible for conducting the services in cemevis, will be appointed within the corporate structure.

Alevis make up an estimated 10-15 percent of Türkiye’s population, the second main religious group after Sunni Islam.