AKP spokesperson refutes CHP leader’s money transfer claim

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) spokesperson, Ömer Çelik, refuted the claims by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) that TÜRGEV ​​and ENSAR foundations were transferring money to the United States.

CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu “wants to create internal chaos. The slander he put forward is FETÖ’s campaign. The AK Party will take the necessary legal initiatives,” Çelik said on May 24.

Referring to the documents that Kılıçdaroğlu displayed in a video message on May 24, Çelik said the CHP took the papers from “open sources, probably FETÖ, and presented them as confidential documents.”

The CHP leader blames everyone and targets democracy, he added.

The foundations subject to the CHP’s accusations were “transparent” and the whole world knows about what activities they are doing, Çelik said.

These foundations aimed that “students do not fall into FETÖ’s networks,” the spokesperson said, criticizing Kılıçdaroğlu for exposing these foundations “as if they are illegal structures and points them as targets.”

In a video message posted on Twitter, the CHP leader displayed some documents for the alleged transfer of 1 billion Turkish Liras to the TÜRKEN Foundation in the U.S. through these foundations.

The TÜRKEN Foundation, which was established according to U.S. laws and operates within this framework, is an education foundation supervised by U.S. authorities, providing accommodation and scholarship opportunities to Turkish youth who come to the U.S. to study, every step they take is transparent and accountable, the TÜRGEV ​​and ENSAR said in a statement.