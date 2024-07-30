AKP says Abbas planning visit to Türkiye

AKP says Abbas planning visit to Türkiye

ANKARA
AKP says Abbas planning visit to Türkiye

The ruling Justice and Development Party has said that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is planning to visit Türkiye, without specifying a particular timeframe.

Abbas could not accept Ankara’s innovation and travel to Türkiye due to health issues, AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said during a press conference on July 29 in the capital Ankara.

The Palestinian leader is planning to pay a visit on “another date,” Çelik said.

This statement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip expressed his expectation for an apology from Abbas after he declined an invitation to visit Türkiye and address the Turkish parliament.

"Some political parties in my country say that 'the government should invite the Palestinian president to Türkiye and have him speak in parliament.' Who is telling you that we did not do that?" Erdoğan said during an event on July 27.

Turkish parliament's justice commission head Cüneyt Yüksel previously confirmed that Türkiye had invited Abbas to speak in parliament.

Erdoğan's remarks followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fiery speech to the U.S. Congress. The speech was greeted by a standing ovation and cheers from Republicans, and a more subdued reception from Democrats.

Erdoğan criticized the U.S. for hosting Netanyahu’s speech.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Ambassador to Ankara Faed Mustafa also announced that Abbas is planning an official visit to Türkiye.

Mustafa mentioned that during his visit, Abbas will meet with Erdoğan, confirming that he received an invitation from Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş to address the Turkish parliament.

Speaking to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Mustafa emphasized the strong fraternal bonds between the Palestinian Authority and Türkiye and expressed gratitude for Ankara's steadfast support for Palestinian rights.

He stated that diplomatic channels are being utilized to ensure the visit adheres to appropriate protocols and to finalize a specific date for the visit.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

    Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

  2. Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

    Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

  3. Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

    Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

  4. Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

    Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

  5. Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

    Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack
Recommended
Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
Erdoğan says Haniyehs assassination aims to undermine Palestinian cause

Erdoğan says Haniyeh's assassination aims to undermine Palestinian cause
Türkiye condemns Haniyehs assassination, urges global action to stop Israel

Türkiye condemns Haniyeh's assassination, urges global action to stop Israel
Fidan to attend Iran’s new president’s inauguration ceremony

Fidan to attend Iran’s new president’s inauguration ceremony
Türkiye says genocidal Netanyahu will face same end as Hitler

Türkiye says 'genocidal' Netanyahu will face same end as Hitler
Fidan holds bilateral talks on sidelines of ASEAN summit

Fidan holds bilateral talks on sidelines of ASEAN summit
WORLD Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompted heightened global concern.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿