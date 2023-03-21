AKP, MHP apply to election board for Erdoğan’s candidacy

AKP, MHP apply to election board for Erdoğan’s candidacy

ANKARA
AKP, MHP apply to election board for Erdoğan’s candidacy

Representatives of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on March 21 applied to the Supreme Election Board (YSK) for the candidacy of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“We applied to the YSK. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the candidate of the MHP and the People’s Alliance. The People’s Alliance was established spontaneously after the treacherous coup attempt of July 15 [2016]. The People’s Alliance is a national and moral stance and historical unity in the face of hostile domestic and foreign initiatives against Türkiye,” MHP Deputy Chairman Feti Yıldız told reporters after their application.

Asked about Erdoğan’s candidacy for the third time, Yıldız said, “These are frivolous issues.”

AKP Group Chair İsmet Yılmaz, for his part, replied, “It is up to the YSK to take any decision regarding the elections. Anyone can make his objection, the YSK makes the final decision, taking into account the legislation.”

The election calendar prepared by the board was issued in the Official Gazette late on March 13 for the country’s one of the most critical polls in which tens of millions of people will elect for the president and 600-seat parliament on May 14.

According to the calendar, presidential candidates of the political parties will apply to the YSK latest on March 23.

The presidential nominees whose applications will be confirmed by the YSK will be published in the Official Gazette on March 31, and a propaganda period for the presidential candidates will begin. The political parties that agreed to build alliances started to submit the protocols they approved to the YSK by March 18.

If the parties change their mind or amend the protocols, they should notify the election watchdog on April 7 at the latest. On April 8, the parties will submit their candidates to the parliament so that the YSK can scrutinize the lists.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu vows to win elections with the spirit of unification

Kılıçdaroğlu vows to win elections with the spirit of unification
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu vows to win elections with the spirit of unification

    Kılıçdaroğlu vows to win elections with the spirit of unification

  2. Nevruz marked in country in shadow of deadly quakes

    Nevruz marked in country in shadow of deadly quakes

  3. AKP, MHP apply to election board for Erdoğan’s candidacy

    AKP, MHP apply to election board for Erdoğan’s candidacy

  4. Death toll exceeds 50,000 in quake disaster

    Death toll exceeds 50,000 in quake disaster

  5. Türkiye, Greece agree to mutually support candidacies in int'l organizations

    Türkiye, Greece agree to mutually support candidacies in int'l organizations
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu vows to win elections with the spirit of unification

Kılıçdaroğlu vows to win elections with the spirit of unification
Nation Alliance candidate Kılıçdaroğlu visits HDP

Nation Alliance candidate Kılıçdaroğlu visits HDP
Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus

Kılıçdaroğlu pays condolence visit to Turkish Cyprus
İYİ party leader says opposition alliance ‘stronger’ today

İYİ party leader says opposition alliance ‘stronger’ today
Kılıçdaroğlu reiterates vow to send refugees back to homeland

Kılıçdaroğlu reiterates vow to send refugees back to homeland
CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces
WORLD Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town

Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Tuesday gave conflicting accounts of what appeared to be a brazen attack late Monday on Russian cruise missiles being transported by train in the occupied Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula.

ECONOMY Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Chicago wheat and corn futures slid yesterday, with prices under pressure after a deal to export grains from war-torn Ukraine was extended over the weekend, easing some of the concerns over global supply.
SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.