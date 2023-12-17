AKP mayor declares candidacy for Ankara municipality

AKP mayor declares candidacy for Ankara municipality

ANKARA
AKP mayor declares candidacy for Ankara municipality

Murat Köse, the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) incumbent mayor of Ankara's central district Mamak, has officially announced his candidacy for the capital's metropolitan municipality in the upcoming elections in March.

"If God wills it, I express my aspiration to run for mayor of Ankara. I aspire for Ankara," Köse told daily Hürriyet on Dec. 16. The 55-year-old politician, who also serves as the AKP's deputy leader in the municipal council, had previously held positions in various Ankara municipalities as a council member, councilor and commission chair before securing the mayoral position in 2019.

Ankara's metropolitan municipality, traditionally under the rule of the AKP, saw a significant shift in 2019 when main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Mansur Yavaş, supported by the İYİ (Good) Party, emerged victorious. Yavaş has declared his intention to run again under the CHP banner, while the İYİ Party has opted to field its own candidate, signaling a departure from its strategy in the last polls.

"Right now, Ankara is a city that has lost its sparkle and energy. Problems and needs have not been addressed, so they have accumulated into a ball," Köse argued. "I believe that on the evening of March 31, we will bring Ankara back with works of service."

The announcement comes ahead of the AKP's plan to reveal its slate of candidates by the end of this month, as stated by party leader and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a press interaction on Dec. 15. Köse confirmed that the AKP's candidate for Ankara would be disclosed approximately a week later.

In the parliamentary elections in 2015, Köse ran as a candidate for Ankara with the AKP but was not elected.

Murat Kose,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP mayor declares candidacy for Ankara municipality

AKP mayor declares candidacy for Ankara municipality
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP mayor declares candidacy for Ankara municipality

    AKP mayor declares candidacy for Ankara municipality

  2. Mine collapse in southwestern Denizli kills two

    Mine collapse in southwestern Denizli kills two

  3. İYİ Party faces escalating departures ahead of local elections

    İYİ Party faces escalating departures ahead of local elections

  4. Opposition rallies to sustain parliament group in wake of MP death

    Opposition rallies to sustain parliament group in wake of MP death

  5. Güler says Türkiye anticipates progress in F-16 deal soon

    Güler says Türkiye anticipates progress in F-16 deal soon
Recommended
İYİ Party faces escalating departures ahead of local elections

İYİ Party faces escalating departures ahead of local elections
Opposition rallies to sustain parliament group in wake of MP death

Opposition rallies to sustain parliament group in wake of MP death
İYİ Partys solo run bid sparks further key departures

İYİ Party's solo run bid sparks further key departures
CHP reveals mayoral candidates for big metropolitans, including Istanbul and Ankara

CHP reveals mayoral candidates for big metropolitans, including Istanbul and Ankara
Felicity Party MP dies after collapsing during parliamentary speech

Felicity Party MP dies after collapsing during parliamentary speech
Parties engage in intensive talks as local elections loom

Parties engage in intensive talks as local elections loom
WORLD Netanyahu says Israel committed as ever to war after soldiers killed three hostages

Netanyahu says Israel 'committed as ever' to war after soldiers killed three hostages

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's first such acknowledgement of harming any hostages in its war against Hamas.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

Turkish Airlines said on Friday it has decided to purchase more than 200 Airbus aircraft — with the option for over 100 more — in the coming decade as it seeks to become the world's largest carrier.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.