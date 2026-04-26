AKP gears up for 25th anniversary with focus on elections

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has begun preparations to mark its 25th anniversary, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly instructing party officials to develop a comprehensive campaign.

According to Turkish media reports, Erdoğan told senior party members to start work on messaging that emphasizes both the achievements of the past quarter-century and the broader context behind them. The directive came during an internal party meeting as part of early planning for the milestone year, daily Hürriyet said.

The preparations are expected to include a wide-ranging communication strategy, with a focus on public outreach and narrative-building around the party’s record since coming to power in 2002. Officials have been tasked with crafting themes that resonate with voters while reinforcing the party’s long-standing emphasis on stability and governance.

As part of the effort, AKP is also considering organizing events, public programs and digital campaigns tied to the anniversary, aiming to showcase its political journey and policy achievements.

The initiative comes as Türkiye looks ahead to its next scheduled elections in 2028, a date that party leadership has repeatedly signaled it is targeting without pursuing early polls. Erdoğan has reportedly stressed the importance of entering that election cycle from a position of strength, framing the 25th anniversary as a moment to consolidate support.