AKP deputy performs in film

Ebru Karatosun- ANKARA

Cevdet Yılmaz, the head of the parliamentary plan and budget committee and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy, has starred in a movie that revolves around the concept of bridging the gap between the east and the west.

Yılmaz, who portrayed himself in the movie “Ali Çevlik,” slated for release on Dec. 30, stated that he considered the film a social responsibility project.

“Ali Çevlik is not an ordinary movie. The movie aimed to build bridges between the east and the west, understanding each other better,” Yılmaz explained.

The movie reflects the story of a character who was a stranger to the east but had to travel there as he tries to overcome his prejudices about the region, he stated.

“On the other hand, he discovered a talented child in a disadvantaged region and trained him to make him a champion.”

In the movie, Yılmaz portrayed himself as a politician helping the characters who face some bureaucratic obstacles in the region.

Providing information about the shooting process of the movie, Yılmaz stated that this was his first and last acting experience and said, “everyone should do their own job.”

“I was so excited as it was a situation I was not used to. It was exciting to act and be in front of the cameras. I appeared in front of the cameras as myself, but even that pushed me too hard,” Yılmaz explained.

“Sometimes, we spent at least two or three hours for a scene that we would see in less than a minute in the movie. We shot a scene with our friends many times. My respect for artists has increased even more,” Yılmaz added.