AKP deputy performs in film

AKP deputy performs in film

Ebru Karatosun- ANKARA
AKP deputy performs in film

Cevdet Yılmaz, the head of the parliamentary plan and budget committee and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy, has starred in a movie that revolves around the concept of bridging the gap between the east and the west.

Yılmaz, who portrayed himself in the movie “Ali Çevlik,” slated for release on Dec. 30, stated that he considered the film a social responsibility project.

“Ali Çevlik is not an ordinary movie. The movie aimed to build bridges between the east and the west, understanding each other better,” Yılmaz explained.

The movie reflects the story of a character who was a stranger to the east but had to travel there as he tries to overcome his prejudices about the region, he stated.

“On the other hand, he discovered a talented child in a disadvantaged region and trained him to make him a champion.”

In the movie, Yılmaz portrayed himself as a politician helping the characters who face some bureaucratic obstacles in the region.

Providing information about the shooting process of the movie, Yılmaz stated that this was his first and last acting experience and said, “everyone should do their own job.”

“I was so excited as it was a situation I was not used to. It was exciting to act and be in front of the cameras. I appeared in front of the cameras as myself, but even that pushed me too hard,” Yılmaz explained.

“Sometimes, we spent at least two or three hours for a scene that we would see in less than a minute in the movie. We shot a scene with our friends many times. My respect for artists has increased even more,” Yılmaz added.

TÜRKIYE Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime
LATEST NEWS

  1. Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

    Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

  2. China insists official Covid data is transparent

    China insists official Covid data is transparent

  3. Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

    Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

  4. Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

    Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

  5. Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

    Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Recommended
ISIL terrorist caught ‘preparing to attack on New Year’s Eve’

ISIL terrorist caught ‘preparing to attack on New Year’s Eve’
Police inform women about emergency support app

Police inform women about emergency support app
Blackening spreads on white sand dunes of Lake Salda: Expert

Blackening spreads on white sand dunes of Lake Salda: Expert
Two sisters’ toy channel reaches 11 mln subscribers

Two sisters’ toy channel reaches 11 mln subscribers
Extreme cold pounds northeastern province

Extreme cold pounds northeastern province
Female coffee shop owner runs for local society head

Female coffee shop owner runs for local society head
WORLD China insists official Covid data is transparent

China insists official Covid data is transparent

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.
ECONOMY Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Türkiye’s boron sales generated a record $1.3 billion in export revenues this year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Dec. 30 for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82.