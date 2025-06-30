AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has announced plans to adjust the lowest retirement salary, with a formal regulation expected following the release of June inflation data next week.

The adjustment was included in a bill the party submitted on June 30, AKP parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler told reporters in parliament.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) is scheduled to announce inflation figures for June on July 3, which will determine the monthly increase rate for civil servants and retirees.

Güler said the work on the regulation was conducted under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and coordinated by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Currently, about 4 million retirees receive the lowest retirement salary of 14,469 Turkish liras (around $360).

If the new regulation is not enacted, retirees whose base salaries fall below this minimum but are supplemented by it would continue receiving the same amount in the second half of the year.

Güler noted that the proposal is slated for discussion in the parliamentary planning and budget committee on July 3.

Last week, AKP lawmaker Leyla Şahin Usta emphasized the government’s focus on retirees.

"We will continue to protect and look after our retirees and those in need, just as we have never victimized them," she said.