Akdamar Island took on new appearance

VAN

With the studies carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, governorship and municipality, the historical Akdamar Island of the eastern province of Van and the historical church on it has been lit up and the island has attracted attention with its new appearance.

Akdamar Island, which is frequented by thousands of local and foreign tourists every year, has gained a fascinating appearance at night with the lighting powered by the solar power plant.

The island, which has undergone various improvements, now welcomes its visitors with its renewed charm.

The ongoing studies aim to preserve the historical significance of these sites and provide a better experience for locals and tourists alike, the municipality said.

Restoration work was started in 2005 in the historical Akdamar Church on Akdamar Island, one of the most important historical assets of Van, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. After the completion of the works, the historical church was opened as a “Memorial Museum” with an international ceremony in 2007.