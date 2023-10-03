Akbank announces leadership transition

ISTANBUL

Private lender Akbank has announced that Hakan Binbaşgil, its CEO since 2012, has been elevated to the position of Vice-Chairman and Executive Board Member, while Kaan Gür has been appointed as the new CEO, effective as of Oct. 2.

Akbank is the flagship of Sabancı Holding, which is the second largest multi-business enterprise in Türkiye, with the highest share in profitability.

“We're at a pivotal juncture with significant reassignments,” said Suzan Sabancı Dinçer, Akbank chair.

“I wholeheartedly believe that with his expertise and wealth of knowledge, Mr. Binbaşgil will continue to make valuable contributions to the bank in his new position.”

Gür will elevate the strong legacy he inherits from Mr. Binbasgil and raise the strong standard to even greater heights, she added. “Our hopes remain high for our institution, our customers, and our investors.

Binbaşgil said he is confident that Akbank will successfully continue on its innovative strategic direction and generate maximum value for its stakeholders.

“Returning to Akbank in this pivotal role is truly an honor,” said Gür.

“With Akbank's history of achievements and our talented team, we are poised to elevate this legacy to even grander scales,” he said

Akbank added 1.3 million net active customers in the first quarter of 2023 on top of 2.3 million gained in 2022, reaching 42 percent increase in 1.5 years.

It had more than 710 branches and over 12,000 employees as of the end of June.

The bank’s consolidated net profit was 31 billion liras in the first half of 2023.