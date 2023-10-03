Akbank announces leadership transition

Akbank announces leadership transition

ISTANBUL
Akbank announces leadership transition

Private lender Akbank has announced that Hakan Binbaşgil, its CEO since 2012, has been elevated to the position of Vice-Chairman and Executive Board Member, while Kaan Gür has been appointed as the new CEO, effective as of Oct. 2.

Akbank is the flagship of Sabancı Holding, which is the second largest multi-business enterprise in Türkiye, with the highest share in profitability.

“We're at a pivotal juncture with significant reassignments,” said Suzan Sabancı Dinçer, Akbank chair.

“I wholeheartedly believe that with his expertise and wealth of knowledge, Mr. Binbaşgil will continue to make valuable contributions to the bank in his new position.”

Gür will elevate the strong legacy he inherits from Mr. Binbasgil and raise the strong standard to even greater heights, she added. “Our hopes remain high for our institution, our customers, and our investors.

Binbaşgil said he is confident that Akbank will successfully continue on its innovative strategic direction and generate maximum value for its stakeholders.

“Returning to Akbank in this pivotal role is truly an honor,” said Gür.

“With Akbank's history of achievements and our talented team, we are poised to elevate this legacy to even grander scales,” he said

Akbank added 1.3 million net active customers in the first quarter of 2023 on top of 2.3 million gained in 2022, reaching 42 percent increase in 1.5 years.

It had more than 710 branches and over 12,000 employees as of the end of June.

The bank’s consolidated net profit was 31 billion liras in the first half of 2023.

 

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

    Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

  2. Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

    Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

  3. Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

    Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

  4. Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

    Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

  5. Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility

    Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility
Recommended
Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September
Inflation in Istanbul rises 5.5 percent in September

Inflation in Istanbul rises 5.5 percent in September
Long streak of auto price hikes may come to an end

Long streak of auto price hikes may come to an end
Electricity, gas prices for industry increased

Electricity, gas prices for industry increased
Ukraine left out in cold by US shutdown deal

Ukraine left out in cold by US shutdown deal
Netherlands halts extraction from Europes biggest gas field

Netherlands halts extraction from Europe's biggest gas field
WORLD Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Early voting opened Tuesday across a swathe of Australia on a reform that would recognise Indigenous people in the 1901 constitution for the first time.

ECONOMY Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

The annual inflation rate has accelerated from 58.9 percent in August to 61.5 percent in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”