Akar talks with counterparts about Russia-Ukraine war

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar spoke over the phone in line with diplomatic efforts with his colleagues from Russia and Ukraine as well as the United Kingdom amid rising violence in the war and concerns about the use of unconventional weapons.

Akar had his first phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu late on Oct. 23, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, which informed that the two colleagues have discussed bilateral and regional defense and security matters.

They also discussed ways to avoid provocations that would further endanger the security situation in the region and agreed to stay in communication and cooperation against any sort of such initiatives in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, it added.

Akar told Shoigu that Türkiye remains to be ready to do its best for a ceasefire and establishment of peace in the region as was expressed many times by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Shoigu, for his part, conveyed Moscow’s “concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb,’” the Russian ministry said. The Russian minister also talked on the same matter with French, British and American defense ministers over the weekend. All three ministers denounced Shoigu’s claims in a written statement. Ukraine also denied Russia’s claims.

Akar discusses matter with Ukrainian colleague

Akar separately discussed the developments and Russia’s claims with his colleagues from Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, and the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, early Oct. 24, his office said. The statement said Akar and his counterparts exchanged information and opinion about the latest developments in the war. It did not provide further details.

Ankara has increased its concerns over the recent escalation in the war that it will minimize hopes for a ceasefire and negotiated peace agreement between the two warring sides. Erdoğan led the diplomatic efforts for narrowing differences between Russia and Ukraine even before the war broke out and during the war since Feb. 24.

The two countries’ foreign ministers held their only face-to-face meeting in Antalya under the mediation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, while the two sides’ delegations also held talks in Istanbul. Both initiatives remained to be futile due to the ongoing violence in the field.

Ankara, however, with the U.N., could broker a deal with Russia and Ukraine for the resumption of grain export from the Ukrainian ports to the world markets to avoid a major global food crisis. As the agreement will expire on Nov. 22, Turkish diplomacy has already started its efforts for its renewal for another period. The total amount of grain exported in the past three months has exceeded 8 million tons.

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain’s next prime minister _ the third this year.
