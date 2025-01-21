AJet to launch Istanbul-Moscow direct flights this week

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s low-cost airline AJet, a subsidiary of the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, will launch direct flights between Istanbul and Moscow on Jan. 23.

Daily scheduled flights will take place between Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Vnukovo Airport in the Russian capital, with prices starting from $99, according to a statement from the carrier.

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkish Airlines, was replaced by the brand of AJet in March last year.

Since then, the carrier has added 12 international destinations to its network.

Türkiye and Istanbul are major holiday destinations for Russians. In the first 11 months of 2024, 6.5 million Russian tourists visited Türkiye, constituting the largest group of foreign tourists, according to the latest official data available.

AJet has been working to expand its network and fleet.

The carrier wants to meet high demand from Europe, with new destinations planned, Kerem Sarp, its CEO said late last year.

There is especially strong interest in Spain, a market AJet has yet to serve, and additional flights are being planned from Germany and Italy to Türkiye for the summer season, Sarp said in an interview in October.

In a move to support those efforts, Ajet in November 2024 leased nine aircraft from SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa.