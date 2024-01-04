AJet aims to carry 16 million international passengers

ANKARA
AJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines (THY), aims to carry a total of 16 million international passengers, Ahmet Bolat, THY chairman of the board and the executive committee, has said.

Low-cost carrier AnadoluJet was recently rebranded as AJet. It will continue its operations under its new name, based out of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen and Ankara Esenboğa Airports from the end of March.

The signing ceremony for the license issued to the carrier by the Transport Ministry was held in Ankara on Jan. 2.

Speaking at the event, Bolat said that AJet will operate a fleet of 103 jets.

“It will fly to 52 domestic and 41 international destinations, bringing 16 million international travelers,” the company executive said, noting that they aim to carry 8 million passengers on domestic routes.

Bolat recalled that Turkish Airlines ordered 355 airplanes from Airbus, including 250 A321s.

“We will replace the airplanes in AJet’s fleet with new generation aircrafts as soon as possible,” he said.

There are 14 companies operating in Türkiye’s aviation sector, said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, noting that 11 of them carry cargo and passengers and three companies operate only in cargo transportation.

The number of airports in Türkiye rose from 26 to 57 over the past 21 years, he added.

“We increased our international flight destinations from 60 to 343… 2023 was the recovery year. We closed 2023 with approximately 216 million passengers,” the minister said.

