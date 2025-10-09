Airports welcome 187 million passengers in January-September

ISTANBUL

Turkish airports hosted 187.4 million passengers, including direct transits, from January to September, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

The total number of passengers in the first nine months of the year increased 7.6 percent on an annual basis, the minister said, citing data from the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ).

Uraloğlu stated that some 756,659 domestic flights and 711,652 international flights were operated at Türkiye’s air hubs, with the total reaching 1.8 million, including overflights, in the first nine months of the year, up 7.6 percent.

In September, around 9.5 million domestic and 12.2 million international passengers traveled through Turkish airports, bringing the total to approximately 24.7 million, including direct transit passengers, up 10.5 percent year-on-year.

The number of aircraft taking off and landing at passenger airports was 92,573 on domestic routes and 94,799 on international routes, bringing the total to up to 239,335, including overflights, in September.

IGA Istanbul Airport operated a total of 410,571 flights in January–September and 62.8 million passengers, while Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the Anatolian side served 202,965 flights and a total of 35.6 million passengers, and Ataturk Airport — an executive airport — operated 21,835 flights.

According to Uraloglu, the number of passengers served at airports in tourism centers totaled 50.2 million in the first nine months of the year, with 14.9 million traveling domestically and 35.2 million traveling internationally.

“The total air traffic in these tourism centers was 337,139 flights,” he said.