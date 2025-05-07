Airbus chief calls for Boeing tariffs if US-EU talks fail

Airbus chief calls for Boeing tariffs if US-EU talks fail

PARIS
Airbus chief calls for Boeing tariffs if US-EU talks fail

The head of Airbus has said that Europe should impose tariffs on imports of Boeing aircraft if negotiations over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war fail.

Trump has rolled out a "baseline" levy of 10 percent on goods from around the world but he has suspended a higher tariff of 20 percent on European Union products while the two sides negotiate.

If negotiations "do not result in a positive outcome, I imagine that there will be, and that's what we wish, reciprocal tariffs on airplanes to force a higher level of negotiation", Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury told AFP.

Faury, who was speaking at a press event by French aerospace industry association Gifas, said any response should be similar to the strategy used in a previous spat during the first Trump administration.

Trump imposed a 10-percent tariff on the European aviation sector in 2019 after the World Trade Organization ruled that the EU had illegally subsidised Airbus, and raised it to 15 percent in 2020.

The WTO later ruled that the United States also provided illegal aid to Boeing. The EU then imposed a 15-percent tariff on Boeing planes.

The tariffs were subsequently lifted under president Joe Biden in 2021.

The trade war is "a lose-lose" situation for the aerospace sector but Boeing "would likely" be more affected, Faury said.

"This is why I am hopeful that ... things will be resolved," he added.

US, Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

    US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

  2. Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

    Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

  3. US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

    US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

  4. Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

    Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

  5. Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

    Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Recommended
US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
E-commerce volume reaches $90 billion in 2024

E-commerce volume reaches $90 billion in 2024
German factory orders increase more than expected in April

German factory orders increase more than expected in April
Uber buys 85 percent stake in Trendyol GO for $700 million

Uber buys 85 percent stake in Trendyol GO for $700 million
More than 380 greenfield FDI projects announced last year

More than 380 greenfield FDI projects announced last year
Beijing eases monetary policy to boost ailing economy

Beijing eases monetary policy to boost ailing economy
WORLD US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Öztürk transferred to a court in Vermont in a blow to the Trump administration as it seeks to deport her for her pro-Palestinian speech.

ECONOMY US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another rate cut pause and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariffs

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿