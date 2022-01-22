Airbus cancels Qatar plane order in feud

  • January 22 2022 07:00:00

Airbus cancels Qatar plane order in feud

DOHA
Airbus cancels Qatar plane order in feud

Airbus has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling an order of 50 planes from Qatar Airways in an escalating feud over the airline’s grounding of A350 aircraft.

The Qatari company, one of the Gulf region’s “big three” carriers, has grounded part of its A350 fleet over degradation of exterior fuselage surfaces.

The airline has taken the dispute to the High Court in London and stopped accepting further deliveries of the wide-body aircraft from the European firm until the problem is resolved.

An Airbus spokesman told AFP on Jan. 21 that the aircraft maker has “terminated” a contract with Qatar Airways for 50 single-aisle A321neo aircraft. The order was worth $6 billion at catalogue prices, though airlines are usually charged less for large purchases.

The two companies had their first hearing in court on Jan. 20. Qatar Airways demanded $618 million in compensation, plus $4 million more per day for each day the A350 planes have been kept idle, a source close to the matter said.

Airbus said it cancelled the A321neo orders because Qatar Airways failed its contractual obligations by refusing to take deliveries of A350 planes.

SPORTS Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

    Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

  2. Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system

    Three opposition leaders meet to discuss return to parliamentary system

  3. BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

    BioNTech recipients to be given Turkovac shots: Minister

  4. Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

    Number of cases may peak during holiday, experts warn

  5. Turkish, Israeli FMs talk over phone amid rapprochement steps

    Turkish, Israeli FMs talk over phone amid rapprochement steps
Recommended
Regulator laying ground for EV charging stations

Regulator laying ground for EV charging stations
Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth
Botaş lowers gas flow to industry, power stations

Botaş lowers gas flow to industry, power stations
Turkish consumer confidence up in January

Turkish consumer confidence up in January
More than 109,000 new companies established

More than 109,000 new companies established
Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time
WORLD Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga’s volcanic eruption felt like an "atomic bomb" that shook "the whole island", an aid worker told AFP on Jan.21, as the Pacific nation raced to address a drinking water shortage.
ECONOMY Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewable generation, which includes wind, solar and bioenergy, has doubled in Turkey since 2017, and overtook hydropower for the first time, according to a report released by Britain-based think tank Ember.
SPORTS Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Week 23 action in the Turkish Süper Lig pits Galatasaray against Trabzonspor on Jan. 23, with both sides needing a victory, but for very different reasons.