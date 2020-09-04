Air Serbia announces more flights to Istanbul

BELGRADE

Serbia’s flag carrier on Sept. 4 announced that it will operate at least seven flights a week to Istanbul.

"Adding two more flights a week to Istanbul is a clear indicator of the increased interest of our passengers in traveling to the city on the Bosphorus ..." said Jiri Marek, the director of commercial and strategy at Air Serbia.

Air Serbia reestablished the line to Istanbul on Dec. 11, 2019 after a two-and-a-half-years break.

The flights will be performed with an Airbus A319, and it is planned that 2,016 seats per week will be available to Air Serbia passengers on the line to the tourist hub of Turkey.

In August, Air Serbia and Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines signed an agreement on expanding business cooperation with a code-share agreement which gave the passengers of the two companies a significantly greater choice and flexibility in travel planning.



