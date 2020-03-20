Air quality in Turkey improves as people stay home

  March 20 2020

ISTANBUL
Air quality in Turkey improves as people stay home

Air quality in Turkey has seen a noticeable improvement, with the vast majority of people locking themselves in their houses because of the coronavirus epidemic.

As citizens began to self-isolate, the movement of vehicles has been reduced significantly, while the use of fossil fuel has decreased greatly as many businesses have been closed.

Data obtained from the station of the Continuous Monitoring Center affiliated to the Environment and Urbanization Ministry shows that air quality in many cities across Turkey was “medium” two weeks ago, while on March 20 the air quality was recorded as “good” in the same region.

It turned out that the air quality completely improved outside of Istanbul’s Sultangazi district, where there are many stone pits.

Vicdan Aladağ from the Kırklareli Forest Management Directorate said that a significant difference can be made in the renewal of the environment by confining people to their houses temporarily.

