Air operation carried out against PKK in northern Iraq: Akar

ŞIRNAK

Turkish armed forces have led an aerial operation against the PKK in the Qandil Mountains, the organization’s base in northern Iraq, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has announced.

Speaking to the reporters in the southeastern province of Şırnak, Akar stated that the Turkish army entered the “so-called command post” in the Asos region in Iraq’s north, located about 140 kilometers away from the Turkish border, and “hit 16 terrorist caves and shelters.”

“There is no stopping until the last terrorist is neutralized. The terrorists are doing everything to confuse international public opinion. Turks and Kurds are brothers,” he said.

Akar said the fight against terrorism is ongoing without making any concessions, adding that they are “determined to finish it.”

“The Turkish Armed Forces are continuing their struggle day and night. Our sphere of influence has expanded and is expanding. We have to work harder than ever to fulfill our responsibilities to our people,” the minister added.

Pointing out that Greece has provocative actions and aggressive attitudes, the minister stated that Türkiye is looking for peaceful solutions in the Aegean.

“Whether they come here or we go there, let’s meet. We are in favor of negotiating, no matter who is behind Greece,” he added.

Meanwhile, four PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces will continue to destroy terror dens with determination,” the ministry said in a social media post.

Türkiye has long been continuing its military operations in northern Iraq, where the PKK has its headquarters and training camps around the Qandil Mountains.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.