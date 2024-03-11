AI reshaping diplomacy amid ethical concerns, expert says

Alperen Karaköse - ANKARA

The technological revolution, including the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), is transforming diplomacy, offering significant opportunities alongside critical challenges, according to a leading expert.

AI holds immense potential to reshape governance, education, healthcare and the economy, but ethical considerations and risk mitigation are crucial, experts agreed at a recent diplomacy forum in the southern city of Antalya earlier this month.

Manuel Muñiz, provost of IE University in Spain and a forum panelist, told Hürriyet Daily News the "numerous possibilities" AI presents for diplomacy.

Muñiz, an expert on the political, economic and social impacts of technology at the university's Center for the Governance of Change, emphasized AI's ability to process vast amounts of data.

This, he said, would significantly impact consular work, streamlining tasks from passport issuance to crisis management. AI could even play a role in mediation and peacemaking, the expert added.

"Multiparty negotiations are incredibly complex," he said. "AI tools designed for mediation could assess the interests of various parties and suggest paths to resolution."

AI's impact on language and translation in diplomacy is also undeniable, Muñiz said. "There will be a clear effect when it comes to translation and language use in diplomacy," he noted. "AI tools have enabled unprecedented levels of engagement."

However, AI also presents challenges. The development and integration of it into new weapons systems necessitates significant attention from military and security institutions, according to Muñiz, a former state secretary at the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

"The most evident and imminent threat, however, will materialize in the public debate space," he warned. "AI tools can be used to generate fake or misleading content with ease. Growingly, these campaigns will integrate images, audio and video, in a personalized manner, allowing for very targeted campaigns."

Accordingly, Muñiz stressed the importance of ethical considerations when integrating AI into diplomacy. He called for a common approach to AI governance and a well-equipped workforce within foreign ministries, with individuals who understand both policymaking and technology.

To ensure fairness in any diplomatic AI, Muñiz explained, "we need diverse data sets to ensure algorithms reflect the diversity of each society."

Additionally, transparency, explainability and data privacy are essential for ensuring algorithms comply with strict regulations and safeguard sensitive diplomatic information, he elaborated.