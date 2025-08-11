AI-powered ‘digital twin’ of Black Sea set to safeguard ecosystem

AI-powered ‘digital twin’ of Black Sea set to safeguard ecosystem

ISTANBUL
AI-powered ‘digital twin’ of Black Sea set to safeguard ecosystem

Scientists have created the first-ever artificial intelligence-powered “digital twin” of the Black Sea, a groundbreaking system designed to forecast the impacts of climate change, pollution, fishing and energy projects and guide countries toward a sustainable blue economy.

 

Developed under the coordination of the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) Institute of Marine Sciences, with partners from five Black Sea nations, the model combines vast datasets from land and sea to create an integrated simulation of the region’s ecosystem.

 

Supported by the European Union, the initiative can test scenarios decades into the future, helping policymakers balance economic growth with environmental protection.

 

“We transform all available scientific data into a functional structure that reflects the physical, chemical and biological properties of the sea,” said Professor Barış Salihoğlu, director of the ODTÜ’s Institute of Marine Sciences.

 

“By testing different scenarios, we can assess the potential impacts of climate change, fishing, pollution and energy investments in advance,” he added.

 

The system merges climate, biochemical, ecological, oceanic and fisheries models, enhanced with AI for more precise decision-making.

 

It can evaluate how aquaculture, marine biotechnology, wind energy, tourism and security operations might be carried out without harming the ecosystem.

 

Seven laboratories have been set up across the region, two in Türkiye, two in Bulgaria and one each in Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, to monitor both environmental conditions and socio-economic trends.

 

A public launch is planned for October through a user-friendly portal, where governments, academics and industry representatives will be able to run their own scenarios and visualize potential outcomes.

 

According to Salihoğlu, the initiative is the first marine digital twin of its scale in Europe.

 

“It will serve as a pioneering model for balancing blue economy development with environmental protection, and similar projects are expected in other seas,” he noted.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake

WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake
LATEST NEWS

  1. WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake

    WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake

  2. UN needs major reform to fulfill peace mission: Erdoğan

    UN needs major reform to fulfill peace mission: Erdoğan

  3. Trump says placing Washington police under federal control

    Trump says placing Washington police under federal control

  4. CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

    CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

  5. Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

    Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan
Recommended
WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake

WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake
UN needs major reform to fulfill peace mission: Erdoğan

UN needs major reform to fulfill peace mission: Erdoğan
CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit

CHP sets schedule for new convention amid lawsuit
Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan

Erdoğan discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia deal with Pashinyan
Prominent journalist Altaylı faces another investigation

Prominent journalist Altaylı faces another investigation
MHP leader urges swift conclusion to municipal probes

MHP leader urges swift conclusion to municipal probes
Erdoğan receives Senegals Sonko in Istanbul

Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul
WORLD Trump says placing Washington police under federal control

Trump says placing Washington police under federal control

President Donald Trump said on Aug. 11 he’s placing the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard to make the nation’s capital safer.
ECONOMY Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

Antalya tourism aims for 17 mln visitors despite global challenges

The tourism sector in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has adjusted its 2025 target to 17 million visitors, down from an initial 18 million, as global inflation and ongoing conflicts in the region's north and south take a toll, industry leaders have said.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿