‘AI license’ suggested for seniors amid digital risks

‘AI license’ suggested for seniors amid digital risks

ANKARA
‘AI license’ suggested for seniors amid digital risks

The head of an education think tank has proposed introducing an “artificial intelligence license” for older adults, arguing that people aged 60 and older are among the most vulnerable to digital fraud and online misinformation.

The proposal was presented during a session of the Turkish Parliament’s Commission on Investigating School Violence, where representatives from civil society organizations shared recommendations on digital safety and education.

Speaking before the commission, Sabiha Sunar, director of the policy institute of the Turkish Education Association (TED), said AI literacy should extend beyond children and young people.

She argued that adults aged 60 or 65 and above would increasingly require an “AI license” to safely navigate the digital world, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes integrated into everyday life.

Sunar noted that many older citizens struggle to distinguish reliable information from false content and often face difficulties conducting online banking or accessing Türkiye’s e-Government services.

She warned that the demographic is especially susceptible to scams and digital deception, making comprehensive AI and digital literacy training essential.

 

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