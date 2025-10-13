AI flags risky transactions in crackdown on fake invoices

ANKARA
The Treasury and Finance Ministry has identified nearly 578 billion Turkish Liras (about $14 billion) in potentially risky transactions over the past two years using an artificial intelligence–powered monitoring system.

The Tax Inspection Board (VDK) has deployed the AI-supported Institution-Supervised Analysis System (KURGAN) as part of new measures introduced on Oct. 1 to combat fraudulent invoices. The system scans all purchase and sales transactions in the economy, measuring risk and quickly detecting suspicious activities.

Based on retrospective data, KURGAN flagged approximately 190 billion liras in transactions in 2023 involving 8,753 sellers and 35,901 buyers. For 2024, the system identified another 389 billion liras in transactions linked to 11,530 sellers and 52,557 buyers. After eliminating duplicate entries, the total for the two years amounted to 578 billion liras, involving 17,373 sellers and 77,834 buyers.

The system does not target all transactions but focuses only on those deemed high-risk. More than 70,000 notices have already been sent to buyers involved in flagged transactions, informing them of potential risks before formal audits begin.

Responses from buyers will serve as evidence in ongoing inspections of sellers, and in some cases, investigations may be closed depending on the replies.

The VDK has also begun examining the 17,373 sellers identified in the flagged transactions. At the same time, financial advisers whose clients are involved in risky transactions are being notified — not to impose liability, but to guide taxpayers in correcting their records and declarations.

