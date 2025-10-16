AI boom delivers record net profit for Taiwan's TSMC

AI boom delivers record net profit for Taiwan's TSMC

HONG KONG
AI boom delivers record net profit for Taiwans TSMC

Taiwanese tech titan TSMC reported on Thursday a forecast-busting record net profit for the third quarter on skyrocketing demand for microchips used to power iPhones and artificial intelligence.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has been a massive beneficiary of the frenzy in AI investment.

TSMC's clients Nvidia and Apple are among firms pouring many billions of dollars into chips, servers and data centres, fuelling concerns about a financial bubble.

TSMC said net profit for the three months to September soared 39.1 percent from a year ago to $14.7 billion.

That marked a quarterly record.

Third-quarter revenue was up 30 percent, also higher than forecasts.

TSMC's announcement follows a flare-up in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, and concerns about U.S. export restrictions to China and possible tariffs on chips, as well as China's rare earth export curbs.

AI-related spending is soaring worldwide, and is expected to reach approximately $1.5 trillion by 2025, according to U.S research firm Gartner, and over $2 trillion in 2026, nearly two percent of global GDP.

"It's not just Apple's new iPhone driving sales. AI clients like NVIDIA and AMC are ramping up orders for high-end chips as well," Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone, told AFP.

"It shows TSMC's technology and capacity are still hard to replicate, and that underpins both margins and valuations for the company."

Looking ahead, Wu said companies "might pull forward shipments to avoid restrictions, so basically front-running the tariffs."

That would be "especially AI chip and GPU clients, certainly in the Chinese market," she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

    Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

  2. Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

    Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

  3. Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

    Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

  4. Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

    Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

  5. Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition

    Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition
Recommended
Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence
Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion

Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion
Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz

Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz
Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September

Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September
Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025

Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025
Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan

Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan
US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger

US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger
WORLD Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday, a day before Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky meets the U.S. president to push for Tomahawk missiles.
ECONOMY Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

Swedish furniture giant Ikea reported Thursday a one-percent drop in sales for its 2024-2025 fiscal year, due to its price reductions and consumers tightening purse strings.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿