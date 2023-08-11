Aguilera gives first concert in Türkiye

ANTALYA

U.S. pop star Christina Aguilera has performed her first concert in Türkiye on Aug. 8 in the southern province of Antalya’s Regnum Carya as part of its “Regnum Live in Concert” series.

The concert took place at the Pearl Event Area, which has a capacity of 2,500 people. Attracting great attention, the lodges at the concert venue, where prices were up to 1 million Turkish Liras, were full.

The winner of seven Grammy awards, Aguilera was on stage for one and a half hours. Eight dancers and three vocalists accompanied the musician, who greeted her fans with her hit songs "Stripped" and "Dirrty."

Aguilera thanked the audiences, saying that she is very happy to finally meet with all of who have supported and followed her in her career for a long time.

“Remember we only have one life. Tonight, we will live every moment to the fullest. We don't know what will happen tomorrow,” she added and continued her performance with “Feel This Moment.”

Aguilera closed the event with the songs "Fighter" and "Let There Be Love." She said “I love you” before leaving the stage.

Unlike other famous names, Aguilera, who stayed for three days, made modest requests for both her room and backstage. Among these requests were adjustable room temperature, thick curtain, scented candles, full-length mirror on wheels, fabric covered table, Hollywood make-up mirror with LED light, eight black hand towels, four large black towels, wet wipes, Fiji brand water, soda, milk, pineapple juice, ice, fruit-vegetable plate, chopped lemon, mint gum, honey and green tea.

It was also reported that Aguilera will enter the tourism sector and invest in a hotel and that the artist got ideas from hotel managers and asked for investment tips. Aguilera also stated that she will come to the hotel for a vacation with her family after her tour ends.

The stage will also host British singer-songwriter Tom Odell, winner of the Brit Award for Rising Star (previously Critics' Choice Award), on Aug. 21.