Agriculture sector’s exports top $36 billion last year

Agriculture sector’s exports top $36 billion last year

ANKARA
Agriculture sector’s exports top $36 billion last year

The Turkish agriculture sector’s export revenues grew by 3.3 percent last year from 2023 to reach an all-time high of $36.2 billion.

The sector’s share in the country’s overall exports was 16 percent.

Two of the 10 sub-sectors recorded the highest annual exports of all time, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

Fruit and vegetable shipments to foreign markets increased by 1.2 percent in 2024 to $2.7 billion, while dried fruit exports rose by 0.8 percent to $1.9 billion.

The U.S. and Germany were the main export markets for those two sub-sectors last year.

Germany imported $247.3 million worth of dried fruit from Türkiye in 2024, while fruit and vegetable exports to the U.S. amounted to $429.4 million.

Fruit and vegetable exports from Istanbul totaled $637 million and dried fruit shipments from İzmir were $481.6 million in 2024.

At a time when climate change and food safety issues across the world are prompting countries to adopt more protectionist policies, Türkiye emerging as a reliable and sustainable supplier, said Melisa Tokgöz Mutlu, the board chair of the Istanbul Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association.

“Its high-tech factories and ability to offer 'tailor-made' products depending on customer demand give Türkiye an important advantage in world markets,” she explained.

Türkiye aims for $40 billion in agricultural exports in the coming years, Mutlu said, adding that sustainable growth, the adoption of climate-friendly agricultural policies and the dissemination of environmentally friendly production methods are critical to achieve this goal.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  2. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  3. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

  4. MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

    MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

  5. Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours

    Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours
Recommended
Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion
Budget ran 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras deficit last year

Budget ran 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras deficit last year
Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent

Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent
Tight policy stance bolsters public finance: Central Bank

Tight policy stance bolsters public finance: Central Bank
Türkiye aims for $10 billion in trade volume with Syria

Türkiye aims for $10 billion in trade volume with Syria
Bangladeshs Yunus demands return of stolen billions

Bangladesh's Yunus demands return of stolen billions
Beijing is seeking to jump-start its large, wavering economy

Beijing is seeking to jump-start its large, wavering economy
WORLD Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Jan. 14 with his U.K. counterpart, Keir Starmer, securing a £12.3 billion ($15 billion) trade and investment package during a visit hailed as a "new era" in ties.
ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿