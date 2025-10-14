Agricultural producer prices rise 46.8 pct annually in September

ANKARA
The Producer Price Index of Agricultural Products (Agriculture-PPI) climbed 46.83 percent year-on-year in September, up from a 41.55 percent annual increase in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Oct. 14.

On a monthly basis, the index climbed 5.8 percent, while compared to December 2024, it was up 28.9 percent. The twelve-month moving average showed an increase of 37.98 percent.

By sector, agricultural products, hunting and related services recorded a 6.28 percent monthly rise, while forestry and logging products edged up 0.25 percent.

Fish and aquaculture products, however, declined by 1.96 percent. Among the main product groups, non-perennial crops rose 5.10 percent, perennial crops increased 4.38 percent and live animals and animal products gained 3.42 percent.

The data highlighted significant variations across subgroups. Pome fruits and stone fruits posted the highest annual increase at 155.54 percent, while “other tree and bush fruits and nuts” recorded the strongest monthly rise at 19.63 percent.

Perennial crops stood out with an 88.19 percent annual increase, reflecting the sharpest growth among main groups, while non-perennial crops rose 29.62 percent year-on-year. Live animals and animal products were up 26.38 percent annually.

