Agricultural insurance pool provides massive support to farmers

ANKARA

The Agricultural Insurance Pool (TARSİM) issued 3.2 million policies and distributed 22.5 billion liras in state premium support and damage compensation to farmers in 2024, according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Yumaklı highlighted TARSİM's crucial role in protecting farmers from natural disasters and ensuring the continuity of agricultural activities. The program covers a wide range of agricultural sectors, including crop production, greenhouse operations, livestock, poultry, aquaculture, beekeeping and income protection.

"Last year, we provided 10.5 billion liras in state premium support and paid out 12 billion liras in damage compensation," Yumaklı stated. He added that since TARSİM's inception in 2006, the program has issued 27 million policies, with the government providing 34.5 billion liras in premium support and paying 33 billion liras in compensation.

The minister revealed that the highest number of TARSİM insurances in 2024 were issued in Tekirdağ, Edirne, Konya, Kırklareli, and Yozgat provinces. Wheat, barley, sunflower, hazelnut and corn were the most frequently insured crops.

Detailing the compensation breakdown, Yumaklı said, "Hail damage led to the highest payouts at 3.7 billion liras, followed by animal deaths at 1.8 billion liras and frost damage at 1.7 billion liras. Drought, storms and flooding also resulted in significant compensation payments."

Yumaklı emphasized the program's commitment to continuous improvement, noting that TARSİM regularly expands its coverage to better serve producers.

"We've introduced innovations in the scope of insurances included in TARSİM this year, always keeping our farmers' needs in mind," he added.