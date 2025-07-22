Agricultural input prices rose sharply in May: TÜİK data

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Agricultural Input Price Index (Agriculture-GFE) continued its upward trend in May 2025, reflecting mounting cost pressures across the farming sector.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the index rose by 2.15 percent compared to the previous month and by 31.8 percent year-on-year, accelerating from 30.1 percent in April.

Compared to December 2024, agricultural input prices increased by 14.99 percent, while the 12-month average showed a 33.11 percent rise.

Among the main categories, prices for goods and services used in agriculture rose by 1.74 percent monthly and 31.08 percent annually. Inputs contributing to agricultural investment saw a sharper monthly increase of 4.59 percent and a year-on-year rise of 36.12 percent.

The highest annual increase was recorded in veterinary expenses, which surged by 55.83 percent. On a monthly basis, the steepest rise was seen in materials, up by 5.10 percent.

Among key input categories, fertilizer prices continued to rise, contributing to overall cost inflation. Agricultural chemicals — including pesticides and herbicides — also saw notable increases, while animal feed prices remained elevated.

Energy costs, which affect irrigation, machinery and greenhouse operations, were another major factor behind the rising index.

