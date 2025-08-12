African Development Bank offers $500 mln for Ethiopia mega airport

African Development Bank offers $500 mln for Ethiopia mega airport

IVORY COAST
African Development Bank offers $500 mln for Ethiopia mega airport

The African Development Bank (AfDB) said it will contribute $500 million to the construction of an airport near the Ethiopian capital expected to become the continent's largest.

The massive travel hub in Bishoftu, roughly 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa, will cost an estimated $10 billion and be able to handle some 110 million passengers a year at full capacity, the AfDB said.

Egypt's Cairo International Airport took the title of Africa's busiest in 2024, followed by Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo in South Africa, according to the Official Aviation Guide.

Partly financed by national carrier Ethiopian Airlines, the Bishoftu hub is expected to replace the capital's Bole Airport, which can handle up to 25 million passengers annually.

Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of 2025.

"The Bank has itself earmarked up to $500 million, subject to Board approval, to anchor the funding," the AfDB said.

In a statement, it described the airport as a "transformational regional integration project" that would enhance "continental integration and connectivity".

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

    Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

  2. Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

    Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

  3. European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

    European powers willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran

  4. Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

    Iraq restores power after nationwide blackouts

  5. AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event

    AKP to mark 24th anniversary with unity-themed event
Recommended
Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister
Housing sales climb 12.4 percent in July

Housing sales climb 12.4 percent in July
Foreign direct investments surge 27.1 pct in first half

Foreign direct investments surge 27.1 pct in first half
Production rises as current deficit remains sustainable: Şimşek

Production rises as current deficit remains sustainable: Şimşek
Bayer in $1.3 bln deal for cancer drug candidate

Bayer in $1.3 bln deal for cancer drug candidate
Perplexity AI offers Google $34.5 bln for Chrome browser

Perplexity AI offers Google $34.5 bln for Chrome browser
India reels from US tariff hike threat

India reels from US tariff hike threat
WORLD Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday hailed a "very good call" with Donald Trump and leaders of Ukraine and European countries, two days before the US president's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Türkiye aims to rise to nuclear league, says energy minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that efforts are underway to end Türkiye's energy dependence, with the goal of elevating the country to the nuclear league.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿