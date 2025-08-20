Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

HERAT

The death toll from a collision between a bus carrying Afghan migrants returning from Iran and two other vehicles in western Afghanistan has risen to 78, provincial officials said Wednesday.

Seventy-six people died in the accident in Herat province's Guzara district on Aug. 19 night when the passenger bus hit a motorcycle and a truck transporting fuel, causing an explosive fire, officials and eyewitnesses said.

Two of the three survivors later died of their injuries, officials said Wednesday.

Seventeen children were among those killed, according to army spokesman Mujeebullah Ansar, though a provincial police source put the number at 19.

Many of the bodies were "unidentifiable," said Mohammad Janan Moqadas, chief physician at the military hospital.

"There was a lot of fire... There was a lot of screaming, but we couldn't even get within 50 meters to rescue anyone," 34-year-old eyewitness Akbar Tawakoli told AFP.

"Only three people were saved from the bus. They were also on fire and their clothes were burnt."

The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran to the capital Kabul, Herat provincial government spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi told AFP.

The central Taliban government called for an investigation into the accident.

At least 1.5 million people have returned to Afghanistan since the start of this year from Iran and Pakistan, both of which have sought to force migrants out after decades of hosting them, according to the U.N. migration agency.