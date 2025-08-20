Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

HERAT
Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

The death toll from a collision between a bus carrying Afghan migrants returning from Iran and two other vehicles in western Afghanistan has risen to 78, provincial officials said Wednesday.

Seventy-six people died in the accident in Herat province's Guzara district on Aug. 19 night when the passenger bus hit a motorcycle and a truck transporting fuel, causing an explosive fire, officials and eyewitnesses said.

Two of the three survivors later died of their injuries, officials said Wednesday.

Seventeen children were among those killed, according to army spokesman Mujeebullah Ansar, though a provincial police source put the number at 19.

Many of the bodies were "unidentifiable," said Mohammad Janan Moqadas, chief physician at the military hospital.

"There was a lot of fire... There was a lot of screaming, but we couldn't even get within 50 meters to rescue anyone," 34-year-old eyewitness Akbar Tawakoli told AFP.

"Only three people were saved from the bus. They were also on fire and their clothes were burnt."

The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran to the capital Kabul, Herat provincial government spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi told AFP.

The central Taliban government called for an investigation into the accident.

At least 1.5 million people have returned to Afghanistan since the start of this year from Iran and Pakistan, both of which have sought to force migrants out after decades of hosting them, according to the U.N. migration agency.

crash,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

    Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

  2. İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

    İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

  3. US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

    US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

  4. Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

    Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

  5. Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

    Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Recommended
ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns
Xi pushes development, ethnic unity in Tibet visit

Xi pushes development, ethnic unity in Tibet visit
Ten hurt as match abandoned following fan violence

Ten hurt as match abandoned following fan violence
Belarus, Iran agree to boost defense ties

Belarus, Iran agree to boost defense ties
Uganda reaches agreement with US to take migrants

Uganda reaches agreement with US to take migrants
Putin talks could be in Türkiye: Zelensky

Putin talks could be in Türkiye: Zelensky
Worlds nicest judge dies after recurrence of pancreatic cancer

World's 'nicest judge' dies after recurrence of pancreatic cancer
WORLD ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

The ISIL terrorist organization is exploiting instability in Africa and Syria and remains a significant threat in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe, U.N. counterterrorism experts have said.
ECONOMY US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but U.S. layoffs remain in the same historically healthy range of the past few years.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿