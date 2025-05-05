AfD sues German intelligence agency over 'extremist' label

AfD sues German intelligence agency over 'extremist' label

BERLIN
AfD sues German intelligence agency over extremist label

Germany's far-right AfD party said on Monday it was suing the domestic intelligence agency for labelling it a "right-wing extremist" party, a designation that sparked a row between Berlin and Washington.

An spokesman for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) said the party had lodged a challenge against the BfV agency's designation with the administrative court in the western city of Cologne.

The BfV said on Friday it considered the AfD a "confirmed" right-wing extremist group, citing the "xenophobic, anti-minority, Islamophobic and anti-Muslim statements made by leading party officials".

The classification will help authorities seek greater powers to monitor the party with phone taps and undercover agents, and has fuelled fresh calls for an outright ban on the party.

Members of US President Donald Trump's administration were quick to leap to the AfD's defence in the wake of the BfV's decision.

US Vice President JD Vance described the AfD -- which like Trump has campaigned against immigration -- as "the most popular party in Germany".

The AfD came second in Germany's federal elections in February with just under 21 percent, behind the conservative CDU-CSU which won nearly 29 percent.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the intelligence agency's move "tyranny in disguise" and said "Germany should reverse course".

The German foreign ministry took the unusual step of replying directly to Rubio on X to say: "This is democracy." It stressed the BfV's move was "the result of a thorough and independent investigation to protect our constitution".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
LATEST NEWS

  1. India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

    India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

  2. Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

    Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

  3. Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

    Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

  4. Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

    Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

  5. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Recommended
India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza
Germanys Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback
Israel urges civilians to leave Yemens Sanaa airport area

Israel urges civilians to leave Yemen's Sanaa airport area
Trump orders curb on virus research

Trump orders curb on virus research
New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media

New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media
Israel faces global rebuke over Gaza ‘conquest’ plan

Israel faces global rebuke over Gaza ‘conquest’ plan
WORLD India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India said Wednesday it carried out "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿