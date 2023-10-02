AFAD plans to expand response efforts with military, police support

AFAD plans to expand response efforts with military, police support

ANKARA
AFAD plans to expand response efforts with military, police support

The head of Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced plans to bolster the country's earthquake response capabilities, with the army, gendarmerie and police set to assemble efforts in the debris-stricken areas.

"We have a search and rescue team of 35,000 people, including non-governmental organizations, but this is not enough. We started working to establish a team of 100,000 people," Okay Memiş told daily Hürriyet.

AFAD's own current search and rescue team comprises 2,900 individuals, and he also revealed plans to increase this number to 8,000 in the near future.

Memiş acknowledged that past earthquake responses had exposed deficiencies and shortcomings, prompting the need for a more robust response team. "In the last earthquake, we had difficulty in the first response to the disaster, we had shortcomings, we realized this. We need to increase the number of search and rescue," he noted.

To achieve the target of 100,000 personnel, Memiş outlined a plan that involves closer collaboration with the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), the gendarmerie and the police. "TSK will be ready when a disaster occurs. Our gendarmerie and police will be ready... We will provide them with material support and provide training through AFAD," he elaborated.

In addition to military and law enforcement personnel and non-governmental organizations, the response team will also include miners.

Memiş emphasized the importance of being better prepared for earthquakes and learning from past experiences. "We now have an experience, albeit a bitter one. We have learned by experience where we are lacking, what can be done, what can happen. No matter how big the earthquake is, we need to find solutions," he remarked.

The AFAD head also provided updates on the aid efforts for earthquake victims in the country's south and the current situation in the affected region.

Out of the 115 billion Turkish Liras ($4.19 billion) pledged during a nationwide support campaign, 85.6 billion liras ($3.12 billion) had been deposited, he disclosed. Additionally, a total of 118.6 billion liras ($4.32 billion) had been collected for earthquake victims beyond the campaign. Of this, 57.7 billion liras ($2.1 billion) has already been expended in the earthquake-stricken areas.

Currently, there are 188,868 containers in 347 container cities housing around 600,000 earthquake victims, Memiş also informed.

ECONOMY Şimşek to meet with international investors

Şimşek to meet with international investors
LATEST NEWS

  1. Slovenian ‘Queen of Gastronomy’ and woman willpower

    Slovenian ‘Queen of Gastronomy’ and woman willpower

  2. Şimşek to meet with international investors

    Şimşek to meet with international investors

  3. Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

    Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

  4. Residential properties losing appeal as ‘investment’

    Residential properties losing appeal as ‘investment’

  5. UK satire 'Spitting Image' celebrated in new exhibition

    UK satire 'Spitting Image' celebrated in new exhibition
Recommended
Turkish cities grappling with heavy rainfall, downpour

Turkish cities grappling with heavy rainfall, downpour
Eastern Express to rev up for 84 trips in new season

Eastern Express to rev up for 84 trips in new season
Turkish teacher achieves global success over girls’ education efforts

Turkish teacher achieves global success over girls’ education efforts
UNDP launches project to combat predatory starfish in Turkish waters

UNDP launches project to combat predatory starfish in Turkish waters
Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens

Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens
Ankara concerned as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US

Ankara 'concerned' as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US
WORLD Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels

Bad weather eased in central Greece on Friday leaving widespread flooding and infrastructure damage across the farming region that has been battered by two powerful storms in less than a month.
ECONOMY Şimşek to meet with international investors

Şimşek to meet with international investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will hold meetings with international investors this month.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”